Pandya Store Spoiler: Shiva gets a marriage proposal from Arushi

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin will see a new entry in Arushi. Her alliance will come for Shiva Pandya. Shiva who is unaware of his past, will be thrilled for his marriage.

Pandya Store the Star Plus show produced by Sphere Origin has seen the break up between Krish (Mohit Parmar) and Prerna (Maira Dharti Sharma) happening very badly. The messed up weddings have ended in Krish marrying Shweta (Ankita Bahuguna) again. Prerna who is pregnant with Krish’s child is not able to reveal this truth to Krish, as Shweta is also pregnant. At this juncture, there will be the entry of Arushi (Heena Parmar).

Shiva (Kanwar Dhillon) and Arushi will have a very bad mixup when Shiva will be carrying a bucket full of cowdung. Arushi and Shiva will bump into each other so hard that the bucket of cowdung will fall all over them. The girl will be about to fall when Shiva will save her. He will also help her wash herself.

The coming episode will see a new drama. The Pandya house will receive a courier in which there will be a picture of a girl and her horoscope. The letter will mention that this alliance has come for Shiva. Shiva will see the photo and will be overjoyed as it will be the same girl he met at the cow dung fiasco. He will be ready to marry her and this will cause a shock to Raavi.

As we know, Shiva has forgotten his past and does not remember that he is already married to Raavi and has a son too.

What will happen now?

Pandya Store as we know, is the Hindi adaptation of the popular South project (Tamil) with the same name. The show on Star Plus is produced by Sphere Origin and has Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Akshay Kharodia, Mohit Parmar, Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup and Maira Dharti Sharma playing leads.

