Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Digvijay (Farman Haider) appointing Rani (Abhika Malakar) to nurse his grandmother at home, as her BP has gotten low. As we know, Rani was covering her face and identity under a mask all the while during work at the hospital. She arrived at the Gandhi house, covering her identity in the same manner. She took care of Dadi in the best way possible and was also praised by Dadi for her work.

We saw the police arriving at the Gandhi household to question Rani on her place of stay, exactly when the moneylender was attacked.

The upcoming episode will see Rani talking to the police in front of the Gandhi family. She will ask the police if they will blame anyone like this, without investigating the matter correctly. Rani will tell the police that just because she was earlier in Mumbai and now moved to Ahmedabad, it does not mean that she is the culprit. Digvijay will also intervene and will tell the police that she is a hard-working nurse, with a good reputation and working in his hospital. The police will get a clean chit from Digvijay on Rani’s conduct and will walk away.

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.