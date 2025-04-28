Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Rani’s gameplan falters; Anisha succeeds

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen Rani (Abhika Malakar) taking yet another chance to expose Anisha. This time, she was successful too, as with the help of Ishaan and Dhananjay, Rani got the recording of the nurse who accepted that Anisha knew everything and had asked her to change the reports. Rani had exposed Anisha in front of Digvijay (Farman Haider) and the entire family, when Anisha shed crocodile tears, and asked the family to call the nurse and enquire before her. However, the nurse claimed that the statement she gave in court was true and that the other was forced.

The upcoming episode will see Anisha changing the tables yet again and succeeding in blackmailing the nurse. The nurse’s statement will shock the family and they will plead for forgiveness before Anisha. They will yet again accuse Rani of being jealous of Anisha’s good deeds and will question her act.

What will happen now?

This captivating show Pocket Mein Aasmaan stars Abhika Malakar as Rani, an expectant mother navigating the delicate balance between her career ambitions and motherhood. Rani is caught in a life-altering dilemma when her husband, Digvijay (played by Farman Haider), asks her to make an impossible choice her career dreams or embrace motherhood. Rani, however, is determined to have it all. With unwavering conviction, she sets out to prove that success in both her personal and professional life is not only possible but achievable.