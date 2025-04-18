Pocket Mein Aasmaan Upcoming Twist: Sohum saves Digvijay from getting arrested; Digvijay finds Sohum at fault

Pocket Mein Aasmaan the Star Plus television show produced by Boyhood Productions has seen engaging drama with Rani (Abhika Malakar) being trapped in the room and Dr Sohum helping her. Anisha brainwashed Digvijay (Farman Haider) so much that he ended up punching Sohum. Rani fought with Digvijay and blamed him for not thinking before reacting. Digvijay, however, got angry at Rani for siding with Sohum, who according to Digvijay was double-faced. In the interrogation that happened in the college, Rani pleaded mercy for Digvijay, stating it was a misunderstanding and nothing else. However, Digvijay did not feel he did anything wrong in hitting Sohum.

The upcoming episode, however, will see Sohum giving his side of the story. He will tell that nobody is to be blamed for whatever happened and that he was also guilty of not understanding what Digvijay felt like. Sohum will save Digvijay from being arrested for the attack. While Rani will be grateful to Sohum, Digvijay will again ridicule Sohum and call it an intentional move of his to ruin Digvijay.

What will happen next?

