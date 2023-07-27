Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv gets desperate to meet Shakti

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) doing all that he can to see to it that Shakti (Nikki Sharma) gets to give the entrance exam. He rebelled against his own family member Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) for the right and allowed Shakti to take the exam. However, in excitement, when Shakti hugged him, Shiv got shocked and pushed her away from him. This behaviour of his was hurtful for Shakti to digest. She does not understand why she did that, and why Shiv even reacted like that.

The coming episode will see both Shiv and Shakti feeling embarrassed with their own behaviour towards the other. While Shakti will not know how to gulp down this incident and proceed towards her new future, Shiv will want to make he day happy for Shakti by giving an explanation for his behaviour.

However, amidst all this, there will be a negative article in the newspaper related to Shiv and Shakti. It will glorify Shakti’s hug of Shiv and talk about the dark game that is going on in the hospital. Raghunath and family will be shocked to see this article in the paper.

What will happen now?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.