Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv motivates Shakti to take her entrance exam

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Shiv motivating Shakti to give her entrance exams. Will Shakti give her exam?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 16:02:09
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Shakti (Nikki Sharma) being trapped inside a room filled with gases. As we know, Shakti was to give the entrance exam after Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) signed up the papers. However, Mandira (Parineeta Borthakur) has locked her inside a room so that she does not give her entrance exams.

The coming epsiode will see Shiv seeing the smoke coming out of the room and opening it and seeing Shakti unconscious. He will get shocked and will try to wake her up. He will tell her that she has to give her entrance exams, but Shakti will be weak and will not be able to get up and talk too. Shiv will motivate her as being a doctor, she never can give up. Shiv will briefly talk about his past where one feels helpless as a doctor when they are not able to save a life. He will lift her in his arms, place her on a wheelchair and will rush her to the interview room.

Will Shakti give her entrance exams?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

