Television | Spoilers

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv's mental instability gets exposed

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Shiv losing his temper in jail and getting aggressive. Shiv's ill mental condition will almost get exposed to one and all.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
08 Aug,2023 15:51:23
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti Spoiler: Shiv's mental instability gets exposed 841411

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen exciting drama with Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) being put behind bars after the newspaper news exposed him and Shakti’s (Nikki Sharma) relationship. Also, he got charged for beating a few people on the road. It is up to Shakti to save him now. Shakti is told not to help Shiv by her family, but she goes in order to stand for the truth.

The coming episode will see Shakti finally landing up at the police station to give her side of the story. She will be seen telling the inspector that Shiv safeguarded her from goons who were behaving badly with her. However, the police will get inquisitive upon seeing the picture of Shiv and Shakti’s passionate hug in the newspaper. He will question Shakti’s affair with Shiv and will talk ill of their relationship. This will irk Shiv so much that he will get aggressive inside the jail.

He will have an attack of sorts, which will trigger his aggressive behaviour. He will start breaking everything in the cell and in the process hurt himself. Mandira and Raghunath will immediately ask the family to send Shiv’s medicines to the police station so that his mental illness does not get exposed.

But Shakti will be shocked on seeing Shiv’s sudden change in behaviour. She will wonder what is wrong with him.

What will happen next?

Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films is a spin-off of the show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. The show talks about the two eternal lovers Shiv and Shakti coming together to live life fully. Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma play the leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

