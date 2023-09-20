Television | Spoilers

Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Ruhaan holds Gazal's neck; threatens to kill her

Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films will see Ruhaan realizing Gazal's game and holding her neck intending to kill her. Read what happens next?

Author: Srividya Rajesh
20 Sep,2023 14:41:58
Rabb Se Hai Dua the Zee TV show produced by LSD Films has seen engaging drama with Dua (Aditi Sharma) and Haider (Karanvir Sharma) missing each other badly. However, we have seen Haider faking up a drama of hating Dua as he wants to see Dua away from all the problems happening at his house. Haider believes that Dua’s life is in danger at his house, and wants to ensure that she is safe.

On the other hand, Dua who is now away from the Akhtar house is worried about Haider’s safety. We saw how telling the police that Ruhaan will be responsible if anything wrong happened to Haider or her.

Now the coming drama will focus on Ruhaan’s (Ankit Raizada) transformation. He will be seen realizing how wrong he was when it came to understanding Dua and Gazal (Richa Rathore). Ruhaan will see Gazal telling Haider about them having a kid. This will bring about his realization.

Ruhaan will be seen confronting Gazal. He will hold Gazal’s neck and will threaten to kill her. He will have anger set in his eyes for Gazal.

Rabb Se Hai Dua Ep 270 19th September Written Episode Update

Dua and Haider missed each other, and thought about each other. However, Haider was forced to tell all of his family that he hated Dua.

Is this the end of Gazal’s game? Or will she brainwash Ruhaan again?

Rabb Se Hai Dua the show on Zee TV produced by LSD Films stars Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore in lead roles. The beautiful life of Haider and Dua is spoiled with the entry of Ghazal. Haider’s second marriage to Ghazal has ruined his family’s reputation. However, Haider stays unaware of Ghazal’s bad deeds and ill nature.

