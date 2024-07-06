StarPlus Serial Major Twist: Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata, To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows are still leading the TRP chart with their captivating daily twists. To help you, we have gathered the major plot developments from shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Jhanak, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to provide you with all the updates in one place.

1) Jhanak

In the upcoming episode, you will see a nail-biting twist when Jhanak gets arrested after Arshi gets burned during the wedding ceremony due to Srishti’s plan to burn Jhanak. To save herself, she puts the blame on Jhanak, and the police officers come to arrest her. The policemen ask Jhanak if she has committed the crime, but she denies it; however, the housemates turn into witnesses, and Jhanak gets arrested. The show casts Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in the lead.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting drama when Vidya discovers Madhav’s critical condition. Armaan breaks down in front of Abhira after witnessing Madhav’s condition. Abhira takes care of him. Late Vidya cries bitterly, knowing the truth. Later, Abhira donates her blood to save Armaan’s father, which brings the two close. The show casts Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in the lead.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, Sachin and Sailee enthusiastically welcome the new couple Tejas and Roshini into the house. All the housemates celebrate the beginning of a new chapter with love and well wishes.

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In a surprising turn of events, after Rajat and Savi fight with each other, they head for a date. Yes! As per the upcoming twist, Rajat and Savi are on a date. However, things don’t change between the two, as they are still fighting and frowning at each other. Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj are the show’s lead.