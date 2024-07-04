StarPlus Serial Major Twists: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Jhanak To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows are still leading the TRP chart with their captivating daily twists. To help you, we have gathered the major plot developments from shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Jhanak, and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to provide you with all the updates in one place.

1) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In a surprising turn of events, Abhira is blamed for bribing the Judge. The court later dismisses her license as a lawyer, and the bar association also seizes her card. After losing the thing she loved the most, Abhira cries. On the other hand, Armaan decides to stand by Abhira and help her regain her place. The show casts Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit in the lead.

2) Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode, you will see Adya ask Anuj to return to America as the wedding is over. She also shares about her feeling awkward with Anuj and Anupamaa’s closeness. Further, she order Anuj that he will be married to Shruti only. Later, Anuj proposes to Anupama, but once again, she rejects him. In contrast, Anuj tells Anupama that he is going to America now but will return for her. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna play the lead in the show.

3) Jhanak

The audience will see major drama in the upcoming episode when Shristi plans to burn Jhanak’s saree with a lamp. However, it takes a different turn, and her daughter Arshi’s saree burns, resulting in unconsciousness. However, Srishti does not leave Jhanak anyway. She accuses her of trying to burn Arshi, and in anger, she also slaps her. The show features Hina Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, and Chandni Sharma in the lead.

4) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, you will see Tejas and Roshini become husband and wife after marriage. Sachin taunts Tejas, but he doesn’t feel bad. However, Roshini lied to everyone about being a rich girl, which may create a scene later. Soon, Sailee will head on a mission to find out Roshini’s truth. Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon are the lead cast of the show.

5) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

I’m the surprising turn of events; Rajat slaps Savi. According to the plot, guests come to Savi and Rajat’s house. However, Rajat doesn’t have enough space in the parking lot for his guests, and he comes to ask for cooperation at Bhosle’s house. But things turn worse, and Rajat calls Savi ill-mannered. But when Savi blames Rajat’s behavior as the reason his wife left him, he gets angry and slaps Savi, but someone comes who stops Rajat. The show casts Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj in the lead.