StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 12th August: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak To Anupamaa

StarPlus shows rule the TRP charts with engaging new storylines. We have compiled the latest updates from shows such as YGhum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Jhanak to Anupamaa in one place.

1) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) get engaged in the presence of family and close ones. Tara creates a scene when Savi brings Rajat a simple gold ring, emphasizing its simplicity. Later, when Rajat’s turn comes, Tara brags that now she will show Thakkar’s diamond ring. Upon this, Rajat stops her and shows a beautiful ring made by Sai, which enlightens everyone’s mood. Finally, Rajat and Savi exchange rings, completing their first wedding ritual.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the surprising turn of events, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) confronts Dadisa, who tells him that he can’t leave the house and go. Armaan reveals his decision that he cannot fight every day for his love, and for the sake of Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) and Rohit (Romiit Raaj), he is leaving. Abhira tries to stop Armaan, emphasizing that they can’t leave the family. Armaan shares that this family doesn’t even consider Abhira to be a family. Armaan puts Abhira in a tough spot, saying he is waiting for her in Radhakrishna temple.

3) Jhanak

Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) requests Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) to lose this dance competition and let Arshi win, leaving Jhanak surprised. Later, Kumar Sanu attends the competition, increasing the difficulties for the competitors. While Arshi and Jhanak are excited, Jhanak stops during the face-off, with Arshi on stage during the finals.

4) Anupamaa

Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) becomes happy when she gets a contract to save Aasha Bhavan. She comes to a temple with Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). Anupama and Anuj pray to God to help them find their daughter Adhya. Soon, Adhya comes to the temple, and Anupama and Anuj sense her presence. As they turn back, they search for Adhya but can’t see her.