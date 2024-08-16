StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 16th August: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Usne Ki Aasha To Anupamaa

StarPlus shows are making headlines by leading the TRP charts. The new storylines, compelling plot developments, and unexpected twists captivate the audience. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Udne Ki Aasha and Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in one place.

1) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, we will see that the episode starts with the Haldi ceremony of Rajat and Savi. Later, the sangeet sequel comes up as Rajat and Savi flaunt their chemistry with tadkedaar dancing skills, and their family also comes on the stage and gives Tashan the stage with their stunning dances. Lastly, At the Sangeet event comes an unexpected twist where Savi mocks Rajat for hiding the truth, and she denies marrying him. Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj are the show’s main leads.

2) Udne Ki Asha Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Udne Ki Asha, we will see that the bride’s family is coming to see Akshay. Renu orders Sayli to work in the kitchen, tells her to make food for the guests, and demands that the bride’s family come home. Sayli has to take Sachin with her and leave the house for a few hours; Renu doesn’t want Sachin to create a scene in front of guests, so Sachin overhears Renu and Sayli’s conversation. He shows his Tashan, and Sachin says he’ll not go out and get happy. He also informs Sayli that they’ll enjoy their holiday; by listening to this, Renu gets angry. Neha Harsora and Kanwar Dhillon are the show’s main leads.

3) Anupamaa Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, we will see Indra telling the incident of what happened to her; she says that she denies to signs the property papers then, her son forced her to give her thumb on the papers, and also stated that her Daughter-In-Law bitted her with sandals, by listening to this, Anupama gets teary and Anuj is in shock. Later, Anupama decides to teach a lesson to Indra’s son, and Anupama reaches Indra’s son’s home and gives a tight slap to him in front of guests. his wife tries to defend him, but Anupama shuts her up. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna are the show’s main leads.

4) Jhanak Spoiler

In the upcoming episode of Jhanak, we will see that the party anchor requests that Aditya Kapoor sing a song for everyone, and he agrees. Later, Aditya Kapoor says that to perform, he wants a partner for that, and he requests his friend Jhanak to be a part of the performance; by listening to this, Aniruddha gets jealous. Later, Aditya Kapoor and Jhanak perform on the stage and dance and sing with him; after seeing this, Aniruddha gets jealous of her and says that he was thinking wrong about Jhanak and thinks that Jhanak has feelings for him, and Jhanak dedicates song to Aniruddha while talking to herself. Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja are the show’s main leads.