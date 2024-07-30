StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 30th July: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows continue to lead the TRP charts with their captivating new twists and turns. We have compiled all the major updates from Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in one place for you.

1) Anupamaa

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major twist when Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) kicks Sagar. Vanraj accuses Sagar of peeking into Meenu’s bathroom while she was taking a bath. Soon, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) comes and saves him. Vanraj and Baa scold Anupama for protecting a criminal. Soon, Vanraj decides to file a complaint, but Meenu denies it. Later, Anupama slaps Sagar, expressing her concern about what she would have done if anything had happened to him. On the other hand, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama come close, remembering their daughter, Adhya. However, Anuj gets upset and asks Anupama to stay away from him.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In a surprising turn of events, Armaan (Rohit Purohit) tries to help Rohit (Romiit Raaj) in a business deal. But Rohit taunts Armaan and Ruhi (Garvita Sadhwani) with the insulting comments Manish hears. Manisha charges Rohit, and he takes Ruhi with him. Later, Manish decides to get Ruhi divorced from Rohit and asks Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to lead this case. Big Abhira denies it, as Armaan has warned her. However, even after Armaan’s warning, Abhira will fight Ruhi’s case.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

During the courtroom drama, Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) comes with his family, and Ashika comes alone to fight for Sai’s custody. At the same time, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) also comes to see the decision. Savi plays with Sai while everyone is tense. Soon, the judge asks Sai with whom she wishes to live. Sai takes Savi’s name, which leaves everyone shocked. The judge questions Savi’s relationship with Sai. Savi calls her bond with Sai magical.