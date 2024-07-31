StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist 31st July: Udne Ki Aasha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Anupamaa

StarPlus shows continue to dominate the TRP charts with their engaging new storylines. We have gathered all the latest updates from Udne Ki Aasha and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Anupamaa in one convenient location for you.

1) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, you will see an interesting twist when Renuka invites Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) family to her home. Sailee is surprised to see her family at her house. She asks them to go home, but Renuka stops her and reveals that she has called them. Renuka insults Sailee’s family, stating that her brother Badu stole money from the house. However, Sailee makes it clear that Badu didn’t steal anything. She promises that she will soon unveil the truth in front of everyone.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Manisha forces Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) to fight from Ruhi’s (Garvita Sadhwani) side for the divorce from Rohit. Abhira says that Armaan has asked her to stay away from Ruhi and Rohit’s matter. But Abhira accepts Manisha’s request. Later, Abhira and Armaan indulge in an emotional moment as they hug each other, sharing their difficulties.

3) Anupamaa

In a surprising turn of events, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) come close to each other. Anupama expresses her pain of losing her daughter Adhya. She shares that she hopes that one day Adhya will return to her life, and everything will become better then.