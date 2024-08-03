StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Jhanak, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin To Maati Se Bandhi Dor

StarPlus shows are making headlines by leading the TRP charts. The new storylines and unexpected twists captivate the audience. Today, we have gathered all the major updates from Jhanak and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Maati Se Bandhi Dor in one place.

1) Jhanak

In a surprising turn of events, Jhanak (Hiba Nawab) participates in the dance competition again. During the finale, Jhanak shows her dance moves in a silver Indo-Western saree. With her energy, it seems this time Jhanak will win the show. But the twist is yet to come, as Arshi (Chandni Sharma) will also participate in the show. Aniruddha (Krushal Ahuja) will be shocked to see Jhanak’s performance.

2) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Rajat (Hitesh Bharadwaj) and Savi (Bhavika Sharma) decide to get married. Bhagyashree and Rajendra convince Rajat to get married to Savi, which also improves Rajat and Rajendra’s relationship. Later, Rajat and Savi reach court marriage and ask the officer to marry them today. But the officer taunts them, thinking they have come after running from their home as for court marriage, they have to apply one month before. Due to this, Rajat and Savi start fighting with each other, and the officer stops and asks to come back later.

3) Maati Se Bandhi Dor

In the upcoming, you will see Ranvijay (Ankit Gupta) celebrate Janmashtami by becoming a contender during Dahi Handi. As Ranvijay climbs up to break the earthen pot hanging high in the sky, Vaijanti (Rutuja Bagwe) notices Ranvijay’s enemy pointing a gun at him. To save Ranvijay, Vaijanti climbs up, taking the bullet in her chest, which was meant for Ranvijay. After the gunshot, a stampede situation was created while Ranvijay worried about Vaijanti.