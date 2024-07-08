StarPlus Serial Upcoming Twist: Udne Ki Aasha, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows are leading the TRP chart with their nail-biting twists every day. And so we have gathered all the major plot developments from shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to provide you with all the updates in one place.

1) Udne Ki Aasha

The upcoming episode of Usne Ki Aasha will have an interesting twist. After Tejas and Roshini get married. Sailee and Sachin welcome them into the home with all the rituals and ceremonies. After the ‘Grihpravesh,’ Tejas and Roshini begin the ‘Ring Finding’ ceremony. Tejas’s mother showers love on her new bride, and Sachin indulges in fun banter, making the ceremony more laughter. The show casts Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora in the lead.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the surprising turn of events, Abhira and Armaan come close. Abhira alone comes to the temple to feed the poor people in the temple on the occasion of her mother Akshara’s death anniversary. Soon, Armaan comes to help her and expresses his feelings for Abhira, which makes her feel happy. However, Ruhi mistakenly crashes a car on Abhira’s friend’s husband, and she files a complaint. On the other hand, Ruhi asks Armaan for help, so Armaan and Abhira stand opposite each other for a case. Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit are the lead cast members of the show.

3) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

In the upcoming episode, Rajat comes to the Best CEO award function, where he sees his ex-wife, Aashqa, and her husband, Arsh. In contrast, Savi comes to the award function with Shashank. There was a tough competition between Arsh and Rajat, but eventually, Rajat won the Best CEO award. The show casts Bhavika Sharma and Hitesh Bharadwaj as lead actors.