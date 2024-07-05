StarPlus Serials Major Twists: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, To Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

StarPlus shows continue to top the TRP charts thanks to their interesting daily twists. To help you, we have compiled the biggest storyline developments from the programs Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Jhanak to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin into one spot.

1) Anupamaa

In the upcoming twist, Yashdeep asks Anupama about returning to America. She tells him that she will not go to America anymore because of Aadhya. Aadya is happy to hear this, while Anuj gets worried. Anuj expresses his love to Anupama but has to face rejection again. Anupama is ready to sacrifice her love for Aadya’s happiness. The serial features Rupali Ganguly as the main lead.

2) Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the upcoming interesting twist, Armaan and Abhira meet at night, and Armaan gets a call that Papa (Madhav) has been shot by a gun. The scene also showcases Armaan’s dad in the operation theatre with an oxygen mask. A nurse asks family members to donate blood on an urgent basis. Lastly, Armaan shouts and asks everyone who has a B-negative blood group; Abhira comes and says that her blood group is B-negative.

3) Udne Ki Aasha

In the upcoming episode, you will see Tejas and Roshni perform virtuals in the mandap, and suddenly Sachin comes on an arrogant walk with Sailee and says stop the marriage. Sailee’s mother and father say it’s a bad omen to stop the marriage. Further, Sachin says he is doing the right thing, and something very wrong is happening here. Will Sachin reveal the truth?

4) Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The audience will see major drama in the upcoming episode when Rajat is seen sleeping, and Bhagyashree worriedly comes to Rajat and asks about Saisha. Bhagyashree wonders whether Savi has kidnapped her, and suddenly, Rajat recalls the memory of Saisha and Savi and showcases her arrogance.