Teri Meri Doriyaann: Angad and Sahiba's 'hit and miss' in the jungle

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad and Sahiba having a hit and miss moment in the jungle, where they will be very close to each other, but will not see each other.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
28 Oct,2023 12:53:49
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment is seeing the struggle of Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) to fight the evil Rumi (Harsh Rajput) and escape from his clutches. Sahiba has braved the moment boldly and is all set to attack Rumi. Sahiba does so and injures Rumi badly. Meanwhile, we wrote about Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) holding Keerat (Prachi Hada) captive, and also telling her about Rumi having kidnapped Sahiba. Keerat helped Angad to elope.

The coming episode will see Angad and Sahiba relentlessly fighting their own battles. While Angad will stealthily board a bus that will take him to the jungle, Sahiba will run away from Rumi’s den after injuring him. However, she will not know her way out in the jungle. Angad will also enter the jungle area and will roam around looking for Sahiba. The two of them will be very close, in the same vicinity in the jungle, but will not be able to see each other. However, Angad’s pathos song will be heard by Sahiba and she will reciprocate by singing along. This will intensify Angad and Sahiba’s search for each other.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 296 27th October Written Episode Update

Angad got into the vicinity of Sahiba’s parents’ house and got recognized by neighbours. The police was also there to arrest Angad. However, in order to escape, Angad took Keerat hostage and decided to move out of the place to look for Sahiba.

Will Rumi stop them from meeting now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

