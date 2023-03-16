Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama wherein Angad Singh Mann (Vijayendra Kumeria) is heartbroken after facing disappointment and deceit in love. He will be seen consuming alcohol to forget his pain and agony. The Brar family will be pained seeing his condition. However, Veer (Jatin Arora) will talk to Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and tell her that Angad is not a bad person by heart and once he will get to know that Sahiba is indeed not responsible for whatever happened, he will stand by her side as her solid support.

The coming episode will see the Brar family contemplating cancelling the reception function. However, Akaalji will want to go ahead with the reception as planned, so that they can show that the family has indeed accepted the bride.

Angad will also stand by Akaalji’s decision. Angad will tell the family that he will make a very important announcement during the reception and that it should happen as planned.

What will the announcement be? Will Sahiba be ready to accompany Angad to the reception?

