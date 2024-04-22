Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Akeer goes missing; Sahiba blames Angad

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Akeer going missing, and Sahiba immediately putting the blame on Angad. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Amanpreet’s engagement being announced. On the other hand, Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) got to know of it and was shocked. She was also worried about the secret friend of Akeer, who is spoiling him with his lavish commodities. Amidst this, Akeer went missing from the merry-go-round ride that he was taking with his friend. Sahiba and Diljeet got frightened of not seeing their son.

The upcoming episode will see Sahiba immediately blaming Angad for Akeer’s disappearance. Sahiba will go to the venue of Angad’s roka and will create a big scene. She will hold Angad by the collar and will question him about Akeer. Angad and Manbeer will react angrily to Sahiba and will ask her whether she is out of her mind. When Diljeet will try to stop Sahiba, he will get a big shock when Amanpreet will tell Sahiba that she can be Angad’s past, but she cannot blame him like this. Diljeet will be shocked to understand that Angad is Sahiba’s ex-husband and Akeer’s father. Diljeet will then join the dots and will realize why Sahiba was so cross with Angad.

Sahiba and Diljeet will go to the police station to lodge a complaint. Angad will also go there and will try to tell the police that he is not involved in the kidnap. Angad will vow to find the kid, in order to prove his innocence.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 478 21st April Written Episode Update

The Brars fixed the engagement of Angad with Amanpreet. Sahiba heard this announcement at the Gurudwara and got emotional. Amidst this, Manbeer felt that a lot was common between Akeer and Angad.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

