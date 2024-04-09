Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad and Sahiba meet again; destiny brings them face-to-face

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) deciding to leave Panesar without attending Akeer’s birthday. Though Angad bonded well with Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) and even designed the ring for Diljeet’s wife, Diljeet did not force Angad to attend the party as Angad knew that Diljeet’s wife and son did not like him. Angad actually met Sahiba and thanked her, but did not see her face. Sahiba on the other hand, did not reveal her face to Angad.

The coming episode will see Diljeet and his family celebrate the birthday of Akeer. Angad will be leaving the place but will lose his way on the rainy night. He will come to Diljeet’s house to find his way, and will bump into Sahiba and Akeer. Angad will be shocked to see Sahiba in front of him. Sahiba will worry about the worst happening. Diljeet will be happy that Angad made it to the party. However, Angad will be shocked to know that Sahiba is Diljeet’s wife and Akeer’s mother.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 465 8th April Written Episode Update

Angad designed a special ring for Diljeet’s wife. The two of them shared a great bond of friendship.

How will Angad and Sahiba handle the situation?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.