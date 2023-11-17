Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad gets arrested

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) being in a spot of bother, with people identifying him everywhere as Sunny Sood. Angad got into major problems with a person entering his room, with him getting gifts from unknown people etc. Amidst all this, we saw how Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) tried confessing her love for Angad. She dressed up in a Maharashtrian getup and danced around Angad in a beach ambience setup. However, her love confession was halted when a few goons attacked Angad thinking him to be Sunny Sood.

The coming drama will see Sahiba worrying for Angad’s well-being. She will find it really scary to think that Angad is in trouble, and was attacked too. She will urge him that they go back home. But Angad will have his delivery of the diamond scheduled the next day.

The episode to air will see a shocking twist with Angad arriving to take the delivery of the diamond. But the fact will be that someone else would have already taken the delivery of the diamond before his arrival. Angad will be shocked to know about it, and will raise objection with the company.

Soon, Angad will be arrested by the police with the company lodging a complaint against him.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 316 16th November Written Episode Update

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.