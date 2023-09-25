Teri Meri Doriyaann spoiler: Angad gets 'Best Businessman Of The Year' award

Loyal viewers of Teri Meri Doriyaann, the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment can gear up for interesting drama. According to the storyline, Seerat’s (Roopam Sharma) demand for Sahiba to divorce Angad triggers the latter emotionally. Seerat talks about how Sahiba left Angad even though he confessed his feelings to her, and tries to turn him against Sahiba. Seerat keeps her promise by bringing Angad home, and Manbeer tells her that she can never repay her for it.

Later, when Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Seerat attend Sahiba’s (Himanshi Parashar) exhibition together, she grows emotional. Later, Keerat furiously lashes out at Seerat for her ill intentions towards Angad. Angad unintentionally admires Sahiba’s artwork and buys it through bidding. Later, Sahiba is infuriated and argues with him for purchasing her painting.

Now, in the coming episode, Seerat notices a newspaper that mentions about Angad being announced as the winner of the Best Businessman award. Seerat shares the happy news with the family and they congratulate Angad. However, he remains upset. Seerat talks to Angad in private and asks him to be happy with the family. Angad soon decides to stay happy and he asks the entire family to come to the award ceremony.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 263 23rd September Written Episode Update

