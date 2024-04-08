Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Angad’s special gift to Diljeet; Diljeet feels grateful

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus television show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) having hit-and-miss sequences. In fact, Sahiba has seen Angad and has understood that the girl he saved was Simran. Angad wanted to meet Sahiba too and thank her, but Sahiba did not show her face to Angad. Angad believed that both Akeer and his mother were angry at him for framing Diljeet as the kidnapper.

The coming episode will see Diljeet (Yogendra Vikram Singh) and Angad’s rapport growing with time. They will become good buddies, and will be in awe of each other. Angad will feel respect for Diljeet for being a good husband and father. Diljeet will thank Angad for helping him get the cycle for his son.

The episodes to air will see Diljeet wanting to gift something really good to Sahiba. He will ask Angad for help, and knowing that he owns Brar Jewellers, Diljeet will be happy to seek his help. Angad will make a cute ring for Sahiba, which will make Diljeet happy. However, he will tell him that he cannot pay such a big amount. Angad will not want money for it and will show his friendly gesture.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 464 7th April Written Episode Update

Angad profusely thanked Sahiba for saving his sister. However, Sahiba realized that it was Angad and did not show her face. She refused to see him, and this hurt Angad a lot.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.