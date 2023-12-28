Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Garry has a change of mind?

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with the Brars being thrown out of their house by Yashraj Baweja and Garry. As we know, they protested by sitting outside their own house. We wrote about the big fight that ensued between Garry (Tushar Dhembla) and Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria). Both were badly bruised, when Yashraj did the unthinkable of bringing a tractor to demolish the Brar Mansion.

When the family objected, Yashraj captured them in a net. The coming episode, however, will see the Brars pleading with Yashraj to stop the demolition as Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and Jasleen (Gouri Tonk) would have gone inside the house.

Jasleen who is pained by the separation from her son Garry, would have run into the house, to bring a prized possession of Garry. She would want the box in which she would have kept the hair, and the small dresses that Garry used.

Jasleen and Sahiba will have their task cut out as the tractor would have progressed to demolish the house. Garry will get to know of it, and will plead with his dad to allow his mother to come out. Jasleen and Sahiba would come out, but the box in Jasleen’s hand will fall down and will be very close to the tractor’s path. Jasleen will run to get the box, when Garry will plead again with Yashraj to stop the movement of the tractor. Jasleen will get hit and will fall unconscious. Garry will take the rightful call to call in an ambulance. Yashraj’s plan will be shattered with the arrival of the ambulance, as along with the vehicle, the media people will also run in and start reporting about the illegal ways of dealing by Yashraj.

Yashraj will get angry at Garry and will also slap him.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 358 27th December Written Episode Update

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.