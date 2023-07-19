ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran's rescue

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Sahiba worrying about the wellbeing of Simran who will be in trouble. Angad on the other hand, will have a surprise waiting for her.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 13:48:21
Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran's rescue 835087

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being tested in every scenario. We saw how Sahiba noticed Seerat’s (Roopam Sharma) closeness towards Angad and warned her. Now, we will see Angad being excited about Sahiba’s birthday.

The coming episode will see Angad handling all the work related to the surprise birthday party that he has planned for Sahiba. He will take care of the decorations and will plan a grand night for Sahiba. Sahiba on the other hand, will be upset that Angad did not wish her on her birthday. However, she will not be aware of the big plan that he has pit in place.

Sahiba on the other hand will get into a problem situation. Simran will get into trouble at the orphanage when she will hear things that she is not supposed to know, at the orphanage. She will get into a problem when the warden will lock her inside a room.

She will call Sahiba and will tell her that she is in trouble. Sahiba will run to the orphanage to save Simran. Angad will be worried as he will not find Sahiba at the college.

Will Sahiba turn up at Angad’s surprise party?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London 835085
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva decides to go to London
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhimanyu indulge in a dispute 835059
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara and Abhimanyu indulge in a dispute
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him 835048
Kundali Bhagya Spoiler: Preeta runs behind Rajveer; weeps as the police arrests him
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy goes against Anupamaa 835043
Anupamaa Spoiler: Dimpy goes against Anupamaa
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family 834866
Pandya Store Spoiler: Arushi and Shivank plan against the Pandya family
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Reeva promise to stay together 834861
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Ishaan and Reeva promise to stay together
Latest Stories
Gigi Hadid and friend arrested in Cayman Islands for cannabis possession, fined $1000 each 835050
Gigi Hadid and friend arrested in Cayman Islands for cannabis possession, fined $1000 each
Joyland Is A Queer Classic 835045
Joyland Is A Queer Classic
Aziz Mirza On Shah Rukh Khan & Yes, Boss 835039
Aziz Mirza On Shah Rukh Khan & Yes, Boss
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4 835037
Jhumka Gira Re, Version 4
Exclusive: Child actress Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf 835033
Exclusive: Child actress Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf
Kajal Aggarwal 'Boss It Up' In Evergreen Pantsuit 834992
Kajal Aggarwal ‘Boss It Up’ In Evergreen Pantsuit
Read Latest News