Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Sahiba runs to Simran's rescue

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being tested in every scenario. We saw how Sahiba noticed Seerat’s (Roopam Sharma) closeness towards Angad and warned her. Now, we will see Angad being excited about Sahiba’s birthday.

The coming episode will see Angad handling all the work related to the surprise birthday party that he has planned for Sahiba. He will take care of the decorations and will plan a grand night for Sahiba. Sahiba on the other hand, will be upset that Angad did not wish her on her birthday. However, she will not be aware of the big plan that he has pit in place.

Sahiba on the other hand will get into a problem situation. Simran will get into trouble at the orphanage when she will hear things that she is not supposed to know, at the orphanage. She will get into a problem when the warden will lock her inside a room.

She will call Sahiba and will tell her that she is in trouble. Sahiba will run to the orphanage to save Simran. Angad will be worried as he will not find Sahiba at the college.

Will Sahiba turn up at Angad’s surprise party?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.