Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) struggling to find her way and do well for herself in future. However, she was seen concentrating on her art and studies and wanted to achieve her goals. On the other hand, we saw Seerat (Roopam Sharma) trying to persuade Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) to give a divorce to Sahiba. Seerat also brought Angad home after he decided to stay in the office.

The coming episode will see Manbeer (Anita Kulkarni) becoming very happy to see Angad back home. She will tell the house that if things had gone the right way, Angad would have been happier with his marriage with Seerat. Seerat will hear this and will be happy.

Above all, Manbeer will call Seerat to her room and will gift her with a costly necklace set as a mark of gratitude for bringing Angad home. Seerat will promise Manbeer that she will take care of Angad. Manbeer will also tell Seerat that she will remember that it was Seerat who took care of her son when Sahiba left him.

Seerat was seen instigating Angad against Sahiba. She told him about Sahiba’s selfish nature and asked him to forget her and move on in life.

