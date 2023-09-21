Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Spoiler: Seerat has a reason to smile

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Seerat finding a well-wisher in the Brar house. She will be happy at the new turnaround of events.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Sep,2023 12:47:05
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) struggling to find her way and do well for herself in future. However, she was seen concentrating on her art and studies and wanted to achieve her goals. On the other hand, we saw Seerat (Roopam Sharma) trying to persuade Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) to give a divorce to Sahiba. Seerat also brought Angad home after he decided to stay in the office.

The coming episode will see Manbeer (Anita Kulkarni) becoming very happy to see Angad back home. She will tell the house that if things had gone the right way, Angad would have been happier with his marriage with Seerat. Seerat will hear this and will be happy.

Above all, Manbeer will call Seerat to her room and will gift her with a costly necklace set as a mark of gratitude for bringing Angad home. Seerat will promise Manbeer that she will take care of Angad. Manbeer will also tell Seerat that she will remember that it was Seerat who took care of her son when Sahiba left him.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 260 20th September Written Episode Update

Seerat was seen instigating Angad against Sahiba. She told him about Sahiba’s selfish nature and asked him to forget her and move on in life.

What will happen next?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

