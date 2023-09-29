Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad brings Sahiba back home?

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Angad finding Sahiba's well-being at a big risk outside, and will bring her back home to keep her safe.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 15:06:36
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) bagging a job of flower designing at a prestigious event. However, she was not aware that the event was to felicitate Angad Singh Brar. Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) came face to face with Sahiba and this made them uncomfortable. We also saw Romi’s (Harsh Rajput) wicked act of attacking Angad and trying to kill him. However, bigger chaos erupted when the Brars accused Sahiba of deliberately ruining Angad’s big moment.

As we know, Angad has always been worried for Sahiba’s safety. And now, at the event, when he came face to face with Sahiba, they accused each other again. This made Romi happy.

The coming episode will see Angad sensing danger to Sahiba’s life. As we know, he had earlier rescued Sahiba when Romi planned a vicious move against her. The coming episode will see Angad making the big move of bringing Sahiba back to the Brar Mansion. Sahiba will not give her consent to it, but Angad will forcefully bring her back. This development will happen at the same time when Manbeer will plan to get Angad and Sahiba divorced and bring about the talk of Angad marrying Seerat.

Romi with his face covered, tried to advance towards Sahiba. However, this was stopped by Angad. Angad and Romi got into a fight wherein Angad got injured on his chest.

What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

