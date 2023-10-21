Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Rumi (Harsh Rajput) kidnapping Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) and keeping her captive at a deserted place. We saw how Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) believed that Sahiba was alive, and this was a ploy of Rumi. He escaped from police custody and was seen looking for a place to hide and get back at Rumi. We saw Angad take shelter in the Gurudwara in the disguise of an old man.

Meanwhile, Rumi was seen torturing Sahiba to marry him. He changed her name to Natasha Baweja and intended to make her his wife. Rumi will also be seen telling Sahiba that she is dead for all and that the blame for Sahiba’s death is now on Angad and that he is arrested.

The coming episode will see Angad doing all that he can to save Sahiba. He will tarnish his image by getting into the house of a senior cop who issued a shoot-at-sight order for Angad. He will be seen holding the cop’s daughter at gunpoint. He will also tie the cop up and will look for means to reach Sahiba.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 289 20th October Written Episode Update

Sahiba tried to escape from Rumi’s captivity. However, he soon found her and pointed a gun at her.

Will Angad reach the place before Sahiba is forced to marry Rumi?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.