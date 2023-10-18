Television | Spoilers

Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Rumi forces Sahiba to marry him

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment will see Rumi forcing Sahiba to marry him. The upcoming track will see Rumi getting obsessive and aggressive about marrying Sahiba.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
18 Oct,2023 16:00:14
Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen engaging drama with Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar) being kept captive by Rumi (Harsh Rajput) at a deserted place. As we know, he has created a big drama and given the appearance that Sahiba is dead. He even got Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) arrested for Sahiba’s murder. And on the other side, Rumi has forced Sahiba to be with him at the deserted place.

As we know, Angad was arrested for Sahiba’s murder. However, Angad suspected the hand of Rumi in the whole mess and vowed to search for Sahiba. He escaped police custody, and was struggling to stay away from the police’s eyes.

The coming episode will reveal big intentions of Rumi. Rumi will introduce Sahiba to his mother. This will be when Sahiba will realize that Rumi needs medical help as he has attained a big shock over the passing away of his mother. Rumi will also disclose his idea of marrying Sahiba.

This will shock Sahiba and she will try to save herself. The upcoming track will be the marriage track which Rumi will plan for himself and Sahiba.

Will Angad be able to save Sahiba from Rumi?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

