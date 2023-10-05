Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Sahiba goes MISSING From Simran's party

Teri Meri Doriyaann the Star Plus show produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen shocking scenes with Rumi (Harsh Rajput) getting to his ruthless and vicious ways of separating Angad (Vijayendra Kumeria) and Sahiba (Himanshi Parashar). We saw Angad asking for a thorough check into his phones as well as Sahiba. They found out that both their phones were hacked. We wrote about Rumi trapping Sahiba in the library, and even conversing with her. Sahiba got stuck in the library while Rumi targeted Angad and wanted to end his life.

The coming episode will see Rumi threatening Angad by leaving him stranded in the lift. Rumi will also talk to Angad and will tell him that his life is in danger. The coming episode will also be tragic with a twist.

The Brar family will celebrate the birthday of Simran. Sahiba will also arrive to spend a happy time with Simran. However, a big drama will happen during the birthday party.

The joyous moment will soon turn to tragedy when all of a sudden, Sahiba will go missing from the party. Angad will be scared as he will know for sure that Sahiba is being stalked by a crazy lover.

Teri Meri Doriyaann Ep 273 4th October Written Episode Update

Rumi trapped Sahiba in a library and locked her from within. He also slyly talked to her and expressed his love for her. Sahiba was shocked at the mysterious presence of this man.

Has Rumi kidnapped Sahiba? What will happen now?

Teri Meri Doriyaann produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar playing the leads. It is yet another Hindi show that is inspired by a popular and successful regional show. Teri Meri Doriyaann is the Hindi version of the popular Star Jalsha show Gaatchora.