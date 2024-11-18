Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Aaji arrives at the Deshmukh house; gets angry at the family

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Productions and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) standing firmly in support of his wife Sailee (Neha Harsora) who is being burdened with tasks at home by Renuka and others. We saw Sachin react angrily when Renuka gave a never-ending list of tasks to be done by Sailee, leaving her with no time for herself. Sachin got angry and broke eggs on the floor when Riya demanded Sailee to make omelettes for her. Sachin categorically told all that Sailee would make food for everyone and that’s about it. Everyone’s special needs will have to be taken care of by themselves.

The upcoming episode will see Aaji (Shama Deshpande) staging an entry in the Deshmukh house. She will call Sailee on her phone and will tell her that she has found a good match for Akash. Sailee will have to tell Aaji everything from Paresh’s heart attack to Akash marrying Riya. A shocked Aaji will arrive home and will get angry at all for hiding things from her. Renuka will yet again get angry at Sailee for telling the truth to Aaji. Aaji will get angry at Akash and will also slap him for going against his father and marrying.

Will Aaji accept the new bahu of the house?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.