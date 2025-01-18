Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Mosquito drama in the house; Ria creates ruckus

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) getting married again, as per Sailee’s wish after Sachin got her a new mangalsutra. As we know, Sailee wanted to marry Sachin, this time with their heart’s acceptance, looking forward to a bright future. Meanwhile, confusion prevailed in the house with Tejas working as a waiter in a hotel, but lying that he is into a big job.

The upcoming drama will be intense as Ria (Vaishali Arora) will be adamant that she will kill all the mosquitoes in the house. Ria, as we know, comes from a lavish background, and when mosquitoes bite her, she will get enraged. She will pick up a mosquito repellent and will spray the same in all corners of the house. She will go crazy in spraying it all over the house. Sailee will try to stop her, saying she is finding it difficult to breathe. However, Ria will not listen.

This will cause a problem for Paresh’s health and there will be more drama in the house.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.