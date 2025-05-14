Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Renuka gives Sailee’s jewels to Tejas; big swap drama ensues

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) being determined to get the room made for themselves. As we know, there was a big fight in the house where Paresh got deeply affected. For him, Sachin vowed to build a room for his wife, so that Paresh was happy. However, owing to the shortage of funds, Sailee and Sachin decided to pawn Sailee’s jewels to get money. At the same time, Tejas faced a big loss at his business place for which he needed money from his mother.

The upcoming episode will see Renuka deciding to give Tejas, Sailee’s jewels for pawning so that he gets his money. However, Renuka will not know that Sachin and Sailee too aim to encash the same jewel to build their room. Renuka will take Sailee’s jewels in a yellow bag and will run outside the house to give them to Tejas. She will accidentally bump into Sailee who will hold the same kind of bag. Renuka and Sailee’s bags will get exchanged accidentally. When Tejas will take the bag to the money lender, he will be shocked to see a few big fish inside the bag.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.