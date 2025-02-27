Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Riya defends Sailee in front of her parents; decides to go back to Akash

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Joy and Mamta creating a huge turmoil at the wedding reception of their own daughter Riya. As we know, Joy threw the big accusation on Sailee (Neha Harsora) that she was about to steal Riya’s necklace. The manner in which the drama escalated forced Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) to slap Joy in front of one and all. This angered Riya and she stayed back with her parents, forcing Akash to also stay with her. We saw Renuka pine for her son Akash and decided to throw Sachin and Sailee out of the house. But Paresh decided to accompany Sachin if he went out.

The upcoming episode will see Riya getting into trouble at the hands of Raghav, the guy who has been behind her for a while. Sachin will save Riya and this will again be a talking point at Joy’s house. Joy will tell Riya that Raghav was planted by Sachin and thus he came in to save her. Riya will not be able to digest this and will accuse her parents of accusing Sailee at the reception. She will tell them that calling Sailee a thief is not right at all and that they see everyone with suspicion. Saying this, Riya will decide to go back to Akash’s house and will tell her parents that she is happy with Akash.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.