Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin and Sailee to know Roshni’s secret; Will the truth be out now?

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) finding it tough in the Deshmukh house, as she has been taken for granted, as the person in the house to do all the household chores. So when Sailee was ill, the house erupted in fury as there was no one to even cook in the house. Renuka belittled Sailee so much that she was hurt. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) stood as her support system and told all in the house that Sailee will not listen to their orders anymore. However, he also told Sailee never to be the silent worker in the house, and to be affirmative in her refusals to the duties at home.

The upcoming episode will see the big secret of Roshni finally coming out. We have seen many hit-and-miss sequences where Roshni’s truth of being married and having a kid got suppressed and did not come out. Now, with Krish being in the Deshmukh house after having surgery post an accident, Roshni will be concerned about his health. There will be a sequence coming soon where Krish will call Roshni as his mother and Sailee will hear it and will be shocked. She will tell Sachin about it, but Sachin will not believe. However, Krish will call Roshni his mother and Sachin too will listen to it.

OMG!!

Is this a true happening or a feared dream of Roshni?

