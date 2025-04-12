Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin and Sailee’s romantic getaway; Sachin proposes Sailee

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) wedding anniversary being celebrated by the Deshmukh family. Aaji’s presence made the occasion special as the family gave Sachin and Sailee a surprise celebration. Things went sour at Sailee’s house when Sachin removed the shirt he was wearing, as it was bought by Dilip. Sachin duly apologized to Shobha for his act during the party. Renuka belittled Shobha, but Sachin and Sailee made sure Shobha was given respect.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin and Sailee’s special night after the celebration. As usual, Sachin and Sailee will not get a room in the house, even after Aaji’s questioning. Renuka will claim that Roshni and Riya need their rooms. However, Sachin will make amends by decorating the terrace with grandeur. Sailee will be surprised by Sachin’s efforts to uplift their place of living. Sachin and Sailee will get romantic. Sachin will go on his knees and propose to Sailee and will also gift her a ring. It will be a happy moment for both of them.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.