Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin makes an important announcement; Sailee supports him

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with a fight erupting between Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Tejas (Puru Chibber) over sharing the same room. As we know, Tejas complained to his father that he wanted his room to himself as he came home tired and needed his sleep. When Sachin tried to argue, Tejas called him selfish and Renuka called Sachin a housebreaker. The words hurt Sachin so much that he drank all night and returned home, thus breaking his promise. Paresh felt really bad that he felt helpless that he could not build a room for his son and wife.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin turn a new leaf. He will wake everyone from their sleep when he will be seen praying before Bappa. He will announce to his family that he will never ask for a room in the house. He will also promise and announce that he will not take a loan from anyone. He will build a room for his wife with his hard-earned money. Roshni will mock Sachin’s dream by saying that it will never be true. Sailee will side with Sachin and will join him in his goal of building a room for themselves.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.