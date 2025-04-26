Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin passes a comment on Krish’s mother; Roshni argues with him

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Renuka creating a big drama with Sailee (Neha Harsora) being unwell. Her biasedness towards the other daughters-in-law very well came to the fore when she forced Sailee to cook for the house even when unwell. Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) not only opposed Renuka’s act but also tried to tell Sailee to be stern and not adhere to every order given by people in the house.

We have seen the big drama of Sachin and Sailee spotting Krish and Supriya in the hospital. Krish suffered an accident owing to which a surgery has been done to his eyes. Sachin and Sailee brought them home to care for them.

The upcoming episode will see Roshni’s love for Krish emerging and this being noticed by Sachin and Sailee. Not only this, when Sachin will talk against Supriya’s daughter and Krish’s mother, Roshni will justify her and will tell him that he is not aware of that person’s problems.

Will Sachin and Sailee unearth the truth?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.