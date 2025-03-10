Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sachin stops Sailee from cooking; Roshni forced to undertake a mission

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) bringing back Riya and Akash home. This pleased Renuka, but Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) tried to prove a point by brainwashing Renuka against Sailee’s flower stall. Together, both of them complained to the municipal office and got the stall removed. We saw Sachin comforting a broken Sailee who was upset with her shop being dismantled. While Sachin tried to reinstil confidence in Sailee, Sailee looked dejected.

The upcoming episode will focus on Roshni doing her fasting after Renuka will consult a baba for a solution to pray for Roshni’s father’s exit from jail. As we know, in order to be saved by Renuka’s demand for money, Roshni made the fake news of her father being in jail. Now, Renuka will ask Roshni to do her fast in order to pray for her father. Sachin will ask Sailee to not enter the kitchen and help Roshni in cooking her satvik food. He will tell Sailee that if her father is not rescued, the blame will again be on Sailee. So Sailee will not cook in the kitchen, and Renuka will force Roshni to enter the kitchen and cook for herself and do all the chores around the house for her puja.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.