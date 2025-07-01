Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee brings a servant maid home; Renuka gets apprehensive

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) trying to convince their family to have a servant maid to help them with the household chores. Renuka, Roshni and Tejas objected to it and said that they could not bear the expenses. Sailee reasoned that she needed more time for her flower business and that she needed to be free of other responsibilities at home to concentrate on her work. Ultimately, it was decided that Sailee look for a maid, the money for which they would share.

The upcoming drama will see Sailee bringing a maid by the name of Manjari into the house. Manjari will be shocked to see herself inside a decent house. Renuka and others will not like the idea of Sailee but will have to abide by what was decided. Renuka will ask Sailee to take responsibility for Manjari and her work in the house. Renuka will ask Sailee to teach Manjari the work she is required to do in the house.

Manjari’s first task will be to make tea for all. She will falter in it and the house members will not like the tea she has made. Renuka will be highly doubtful of Manjari’s capabilities.

Can Sailee train Manjari?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.