Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee checks Sachin’s mobile sneakily; Sachin gets angry

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee’s (Neha Harsora) relationship getting worse by the day. The death anniversary ceremony planned for Sailee’s father created more unrest between Sachin and Dilip, which enraged Sailee. Sailee complained about Sachin’s behaviour to Paresh, which further angered Sachin.

The upcoming episode will see Sachin being worried about saving Dilip’s video of his stealing act being on his phone. He will wonder where he can save the video and keep it away from his family’s eyes. Sailee will find Sachin being creepy in his act. She will assume that something is amiss and will want to check his phone without his knowledge. She will even lay her hand on Sachin’s mobile and will try to check its contents. However, Sachin will see Sailee meddling with his phone and will get angry at her and will order her to never touch his phone.

How will Sachin and Sailee resurrect their relationship?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.