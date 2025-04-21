Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Sailee’s illness creates a rift; Renuka and Sachin get into an argument

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with the Deshmukh house hosting many fights, related to the room issue that the three couples face in the house. We saw Aaji ordering the family that they should allow Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) to get a room to stay. Aaji said that while Roshni and Tejas would give their room to Sachin for a week, Akash and Riya would give them their room the next week. Tejas and Roshni did not like the idea of giving away their room to Sachin and Sailee.

The upcoming episode will see Sailee turning ill with a fever and cough. She will be down in energy and be resting in Akash’s room. Sachin will see her in such a condition and will take her inside Tejas’s room so that she can rest. While Sachin will be out at the chemist’s, Tejas will crib before Renuka about Sailee’s faking illness to get his room. Renuka will drag a sick Sailee out of the room, thus making Sachin react furiously. He will confront Renuka when his father Paresh will come to scene. Paresh will scold Renuka for being ruthless in her act. While Renuka and Tejas will go against Sailee, Sachin will defend Sailee. Riya and Akash will also defend Sailee. The house will be in a mess, yet again because of the room issue.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.