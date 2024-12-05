Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Tejas boasts about celebrities coming to his workplace; Sailee taunts Roshni

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary Production and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) exposing Tejas (Puru Chibber) and his deeds of sitting in the garden area every day, pretending that he goes to his workplace. The video with details shown by Sachin has embarrassed Roshni (Tanvi Shewale) a lot. It has raised questions about Tejas’ habit of lying to his family. Sailee (Neha Harsora) taunted Roshni and gave it back to her in the same way she had taunted her.

The upcoming episode will see Tejas arriving home, being unaware of his big expose done by Sachin. He will be his happy self and will tell his family that he had a great day at his workplace. He will tell his family that celebrities throng his workplace every day. He will tell them that Salman Khan visited his shop on the day and that the Bachchan family is expected to come the next day. Roshni will grow with anger and embarrassment after listening to Tejas’s lies. Renuka will try her best to indicate to Tejas to stop lying. Sailee will taunt Roshni about the lies and will further question her.

What will happen next?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.