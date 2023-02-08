Udti Ka Naam Rajjo the Star Plus show produced by Bits & Bots Media has seen engaging drama wherein Rajjo (Celesti Bairagey) and her mother Manorama (Gungun Uprari) have joined hands in exposing Pushkar. As we know, Rajjo is well aware of what Pushkar has done to her mother. They both want Pushkar to accept his mistakes in front of the family. For this, Manorama gets into the disguise of a ghost and is scaring Pushkar. Pushkar too falls into a trap and is shit-scared of Manorama’s ghost haunting him. The ghost will tell Pushkar to reveal all of his bad deeds before all. Pushkar will be in the state of losing sanity when an unexpected will happen.

The coming episode will see Pushkar again scoring high than Manorama and trying to avert the dangerous situation all over again. At this juncture, Rajjo will be extremely worried as her mother will not be seen all of a sudden. She will hold Pushkar responsible and will start questioning him. The family will think that she has lost her mind. However, Rajjo will reveal the blatant truth of Pushkar being her father.

What will happen next?

