Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Aarohi dies; police questions cause of death

The show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Aarohi's shocking death followed by the police questioning the family over the cause of the death. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
31 Oct,2023 12:57:32
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the show proceeding towards its big leap. As we know, the fourth generation story is going to start with the leads Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla entering. The present leads of the show Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod will exit the show. Yesterday, we wrote about actress Karishma Sawant being grateful that she got this Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai journey. She was in an exclusive conversation with us at IWMBuzz.com.

Now we bring about the track details on how Aarohi’s death will bring about a new twist in the tale. As we wrote, Ruhi will drive the car all by herself and in fact start the car when Akshara (Pranali Rathod) will intervene, and get the kid out of the car. However, to her dismay, Akshara will see the car moving backwards, with Ruhi having pressed the reverse gear before getting down.

Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) will be talking on her phone when the car will hit her, even when Akshara will try her best to avert the accident.

Aarohi will die in the aftermath of the accident. The Goenkas will be in gloom and despair with the death of Aarohi. As per the promo, the police will arrive at the place to question whether the family sees this death as an accident or murder.

As we know, Surekha and Suwarna have been eyewitnesses to Aarohi being hit by the car which was being driven by Akshara.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Ep 1093 30th October Written Episode Update

Aarohi and Akshara were at their house when thieves entered the house. Aarohi witnessed the incident of unknown men being inside their house. Aarohi wanted to save Akshara who was sleeping in her room.

What will happen now?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. Presently, we have Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

