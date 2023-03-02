Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) accepting and respecting the decision taken by Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) to marry Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda). Kairav and Aarohi will stage a huge fight wherein Kairav will not like Aarohi’s decision and will argue with her. Aarohi will not like the fact that Kairav continues to abuse and accuse Abhimanyu for nothing.

The coming episode will see the Birlas and the Goenkas finally deciding on the engagement date for Aarohi and Abhimanyu. With the date nearing, Akshara and Abhinav will start to pack their bags to leave. However, Abeer will make a big hue and cry and will say that he wants to stay back for the engagement.

Akshara will deny and will scold Abeer for being unreasonable. When they will be about to go back to Kasauli, Abeer will fall sick. He will faint and Akshara and Abhinav will bring Abeer to the Birla Hospital.

What will happen next?

