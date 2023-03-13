Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen shocking twists in the plot. Just when the audience felt that Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) were about to unite, Abhimanyu got the realization that he cannot move on in life and that he loves Akshara a lot.

With this realization, he wanted to meet Akshara (Pranali Rathod), but ended up meeting with an accident. Relationships have entangled now, with Abeer being the sole reason for a quick response in health that Abhimanyu showed.

However, Aarohi (Karishma Sawant) insisted Akshara leaves Udaipur, never to come back again. Also, Abhinav (Jay Soni) promised Abhimanyu to stand by Akshara and let her go if she loves Abhimanyu.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu meeting Akshara at the temple. Abhimanyu will open up his feelings before Akshara and will ask her to get back into his life. However, Akshara will remain stern in her emotions.

Will Akshara get into a situation where she too will melt in Abhimanyu’s love?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.