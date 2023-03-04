Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Akshara (Pranali Rathod) and Abhinav (Jay Soni) being forced to stay back in Udaipur owing to the illness to Abeer. As we know, Abeer fainted when they were on their way to the airport. Abeer was brought to the Birla Hospital where he was treated for high fever.

Abeer in his semi-conscious state felt the presence of his father in Abhimanyu. He later asked Abhimanyu to pray to Mahadev to make him alright.

The coming episode will see Abhimanyu bowing down in prayer to Mahadev after many years. As we know, Abhimanyu was a Shiv Bakht earlier, but the drastic tragedies he faced in his life had forced him to become an atheist. Now, Abeer will show him the path to embrace the Lord and seek his blessings again.

Now the drama will move to the engagement of Abhimanyu and Aarohi in which Akshara will also come.

What will happen next?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.