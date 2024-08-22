Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Engagement Special: Armaan and Abhira’s romantic dance; use courtroom props

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with huge buildup happening for Armaan (Rohit Purohit) and Abhira’s (Samridhii Shukla) engagement. As we know, Abhira was in a fix after losing the expensive ring of Armaan before the engagement. Ruhi had stolen it in order to stop the engagement from happening. However, we saw Armaan planning big and giving Abhira a replica of the original ring. With happiness prevailing all over, the focus is now on the engagement of Armaan and Abhira.

We have been seeing actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai putting up amazingly dressed BTS pictures during the shoot for the engagement. The entire Poddar family used the colour theme around the black colour and was seen in sensational styling. Armaan was given an additional golden colour along with black while Abhira was sizzling in a golden lehenga.

The upcoming engagement special episode will be unique. The makers have come up with an amazing romance being put to display by the love birds Armaan and Abhira. Since both Armaan and Abhira are lawyers, props of the witness box seen in a courtroom have been used for the dance. The dance sequence of Armaan and Abhira will see them swaying and dancing around the courtroom props. The younger generation in the Poddar family will all be dressed in courtroom attires, thus giving the sequence a very authentic flavour.

Are you all ready to sway along with Armaan and Abhira at the engagement? Gear up for the happy occasion!!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai produced by Rajan Shahi has been a long-running show which was started with actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan as leads. The show had a very good run and made the actors household names. Naitik and Akshara ruled television for long. The first generation leap in the story introduced Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi, who became stupendously popular for their lead roles of Kartik and Naira. Mohsin and Shivangi’s fan following and popularity grew with this Jodi. Even today, when Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show, the cult show remains one of their biggest experiences. Their exit from the show created a furore among the Mohsin and Shivangi fans. But hats off to the makers, as they came back with a bang and delivered yet again with yet another generation leap story. We had Harshad Chopda, and Pranali Rathod playing the leads of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Later, the show introduced the fourth-generation leads with Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla. However, both Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honkar were replaced owing to issues of tantrums and taking their places in the show, are Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.